ArtTalk looks at the creativity of God and beauty in the world

Christ Presbyterian Church, Milford is hosting their first ArtTalk on Friday, Jan. 24, from 7 to 9 p.m., at the Milford Arts Council, 40 Railroad Ave.

Attendees can share and listen to others present artwork which has spoken to them about the creativity of God and the beauty of our world. The presenter’s own work, or the works of others are welcome. Cheese, wine and other refreshments will be provided.

For more information, visit cpcmilford.org/arttalk-january-2020/.