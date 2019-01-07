Girls basketball: Foran Lions win, improve to 7-0

Foran High improved to 7-0 with a 62-28 home win over Harding High on Monday.

Senior Jasmine Lord scored 22 points and had six steals.

Junior Mia Tunucci had 18 points, five blocks and five steals.

Harding

Ranger 2-0-0-4 Bass 1-2-4-4 Mackenzie 0-0-0-0 Wright 0-0-1-0 King 5-0-4-12 Almanzar 1-0-0-2 Johnson 3-0-0-6 Christmas 0-0-0-0

Totals 12-2-9-28

Foran

Heenan 2–2-3-8 Sanwald 0-0-0-0 Tunucci 6-4-8-18 Lord 6-9-12-22 Musante 2-2-2-6 Lucas 0-0-0-0 Collins 0-3-6-3 M. Loewenberg 1-0-0-2 Wisniewski 1-0-0-3 K. Loewenberg 0-0-0-0

Totals 18-20-31-62

Harding 8- 3- 12- 5- 28

Foran 20-15–11-16- 62

3-point goals H: King 2 Foran Lord, Heenan 2, Tunucci 2, Wisniewski