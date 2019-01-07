Wintry mix Monday night could lead to commuting trouble Tuesday morning

A mix of snow and sleet late Monday night into Tuesday morning could create some traffic delays for commuters in southern Connecticut.

The National Weather service said that “an approaching warm front will bring a light accumulating wintry mix of snow, sleet and

perhaps freezing rain” to the area Tuesday, Jan. 8.

Accumulation is expected to be light but the timing of the precipitation — forecasted between 2 a.m. and 10 a.m. Tuesday in southern Connecticut — could create hazards during the Tuesday morning commute.

“Freezing rain or drizzle may mix in or a period of freezing drizzle is possible late tonight [Monday, Jan. 7] into Tuesday morning when precipitation becomes lighter,” the weather service said.

Total snow and sleet accumulation of less than an inch is likely.

“Travel on untreated and elevated surfaces late tonight into the Tuesday morning commute will be hazardous due to snow and sleet cover. Surfaces could become locally icy if or where freezing drizzle develops,” the weather service added. “If the potential for freezing rain or drizzle across the Interior increases, a Winter Weather Advisory will be issued. A Special Weather Statement is currently in

effect.”