No Quarter brings Led Zeppelin experience to Milford

No Quarter, the tribute band that presents the live Led Zeppelin experience – will perform Friday, Jan. 18, at 8 p.m., at the Milford Performance Center.

For more than 15 years, No Quarter has captivated fans nationally and internationally with their authentic representation of the classic Led Zeppelin live set. Honoring the music and the men who made it, No Quarter set the time machine squarely to the 1970s, bringing the magic of Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones, and John Bonham to a new generation.

Beyond ensuring the quality of Led Zeppelin’s sound on-stage, the members of No Quarter embody the original band members, according to a band press release.

“The nuances, gestures, interactions, expressions, along with the hair, the clothes, and overall look are all there, executed with an acute attention to detail,” the group states.

The theater is located in the Veteran’s Memorial Auditorium at the Parson’s Government Center, 53 West Main Street. Free parking is available on West Main Street next to the entrance.

For information, call 203-723-3672 or go to Milfordperforancecenter.org.