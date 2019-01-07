Two-day indoor blues fest at the MAC

Milford Arts Council, the MAC, presents a two-day indoor blues and bluegrass festival called The Souped Up Blues Grass Bash on Jan. 12 and 13. It’s an indoor weekend music festival.

On Saturday, Jan. 12, Deadgrass, an acoustic five piece string band interpreting the music of Jerry Garcia and the Dead, will perform at 8 p.m. Reserved seating is $30 in advance or $35 at the door.

On Sunday, Jan. 13, an indoor music festival will feature four blues and bluegrass bands, with nearly four hours of music, and free soups and breads from area restaurants. The bands are Wool Hats, Hitch & the Giddyup, Longmeadow Bluegrass, and headliners The Meadows. General admission is $45. Attendees can come to one or both events. Tickets can be bundled for both days for $15 off at $60 per ticket.

A special overnight package deal with Milford Hampton Inn, 129 Plains Road, Milford is available for $89. Attendees must call for tickets for the Jan. 12/13 package deal and hotel instructions: 203-878-6647.

Deadgrass Band is from New York City, featuring Matt Turk and Grammy award winner C Lanzbom joining forces with Michael Donovan on fiddle and vocals, Russ Gottlieb on banjo, and David Richards on bass and vocals. Web music authority, All Music Guide, calls Matt Turk “…an artist to be reckoned with.”

Armada Brewery will be pouring their Lost Beach IPA and Neptune Dagger Pale Ale over the weekend.

Purchase tickets at milfordarts.org or call 203-878-6647.

This weekend and the entire MAC Live series is sponsored by Berchem Moses, Attorneys and Counselors at Law.