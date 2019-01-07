Coastal Center at Milford Point offers winter activities

January activities and events at the Coastal Center at Milford Point.

Coastal Center at Milford Point, 1 Milford Point Road, Milford, 203-878-7440.

Project Feeder Watch

Participants observe and count the birds at The Coastal Center’s feeders using the Project Feeder Watch protocol Thursdays, Jan. 10 and 24, 1:30-2:30 p.m.; Wednesdays, Jan. 16, 23 and 30, 10-11 a.m.; Thursdays, Jan. 17 and 31, 10-11 a.m.

Project Feeder Watch is a citizen science project of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and is a way for the public to contribute to the scientific understanding of the natural world. This program runs rain or shine and is appropriate for adults or children age 16 and above.

Free, but advance is registration required. For more information and to register, contact Carol Kratzman at 203-878-7440, ext. 504.

The Science of Snow

It’s winter! Temperatures are dropping, snow is falling and some animals have left Connecticut in search of warmer weather. What happens to the animals who stay and face the cold? Where does snow come from and what does it take to make a blizzard? Create your own winter wonderland in a jar and learn all about the science of snow Sunday, Jan. 13, 1-2 p.m.

For families with children age 5 and up. Members $5/person; nonmembers $8/person. Advance registration required. Click here to register.

Backyard Birding

Not all birds fly south for the winter. The wonderful windows of the Center’s observation room are your ticket to exploring the world of winter birds. Discover which birds are at our feeders and yours, during the winter season, what they like to eat and their unique behaviors. Get tips on how to create a bird-friendly backyard and what seed and feeders to use Sunday, Jan. 20, 1:30 -2:30 p.m.

Members $5/person; nonmembers $8/person. Advance registration required. Click here to register.

Little Naturalists — Colors of Winter

Tuesdays: Jan. 22 and 29, Feb. 5, 12, 10 and 26, 10-10:45 a.m. Winter winds are blowing so come on down and get cozy at the Coastal Center. Explore the colors of winter and learn how animals and plants survive the winter months. Enjoy a story, hands-on activities, and a craft for child and adult to do together.

For children age 2-4 years accompanied by an actively participating adult. Class fee includes one child and one adult. Members $8/class; nonmembers $13/class. Advance registration required. Register below:

January 22: Click here to register.

January 29: Click here to register.

February 5: Click here to register.

February 12: Click here to register.

February 19: Click here to register.

February 26: Click here to register.

For additional winter programs visit the website.