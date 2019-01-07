Milford Mirror

Police trying to identify alleged kiosk thief

By Milford Mirror on January 7, 2019 in News, Police & Fire ·

Milford police released this image of a woman they say stole jewelry from a Connecticut Post Mall kiosk Oct. 31.

Police are looking for help identifying a woman they believe stole jewelry from a kiosk at the Connecticut Post Mall Oct. 31.

Police said that on Oct. 31, at about 10:30 p.m., a woman entered the kiosk of Oxford Jewelers at the Connecticut Post Mall, 1201 Boston Post Road, and pried open the kiosk jewelry case. She took miscellaneous jewelry and left the kiosk, police said, adding that a short time later the woman returned to the kiosk and took several more items.

The woman exited the mall after the second entry into the kiosk and left in a dark colored sedan which police said appeared to have been waiting in the mall parking lot.

The suspect is described as a black female, 5’5’’, 180 pounds, 20 to 30 years old, with dreadlocks and glasses.

Anyone with information, or anyone who have experienced similar incidents with the suspect, is asked to contact Milford Police Department, Detective Sergeant Nathanial Doerr, at 203-783-4731, or [email protected]. Reference case #5718-18.

Facebook Comments

Previous Post Master impersonator shakes up his act Next Post Did I Say That? A year-end letter to you
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Submit your comment

Please enter your name

 Your name is required

Please enter a valid email address

 An email address is required

Please enter your message

Milford Mirror

© Copyright 2018 Hearst Media Services Connecticut, LLC

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress