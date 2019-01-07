Police trying to identify alleged kiosk thief

Police are looking for help identifying a woman they believe stole jewelry from a kiosk at the Connecticut Post Mall Oct. 31.

Police said that on Oct. 31, at about 10:30 p.m., a woman entered the kiosk of Oxford Jewelers at the Connecticut Post Mall, 1201 Boston Post Road, and pried open the kiosk jewelry case. She took miscellaneous jewelry and left the kiosk, police said, adding that a short time later the woman returned to the kiosk and took several more items.

The woman exited the mall after the second entry into the kiosk and left in a dark colored sedan which police said appeared to have been waiting in the mall parking lot.

The suspect is described as a black female, 5’5’’, 180 pounds, 20 to 30 years old, with dreadlocks and glasses.

Anyone with information, or anyone who have experienced similar incidents with the suspect, is asked to contact Milford Police Department, Detective Sergeant Nathanial Doerr, at 203-783-4731, or [email protected]. Reference case #5718-18.