Wrestling: Foran doesn’t waste time versus St. Bernard’s

Foran High teammates played a round of ‘ I can better that time’ when coach Dave Esposito’s defeated St. Bernard’s-Norwich Tech as part of the East Haven Duals on Saturday.

Foran recorded six wins by fall in the 72-9 victory.

At 113 pounds, Tanish Joshi set the time to beat with a pin in 40 seconds.

At 120 pounds, Kyle Pokornowski won in 1:02.

Conner Shallis was next to the mat, and the senior pinned in 11 seconds of his 138-pound bout.

That time stood up.

Evan Edmondson won by fall at 145 pounds in 29 seconds.

Tim Fitzgerald came closest from winning the watch with a pin in 12 seconds at 160 pounds.

Mike Giordano also won by fall at 152 pounds, won of four victories on the day for the senior captain.

Foran defeated Newtown (47-27) and Notre Dame-West Haven (61-18), before it dropped a 42-33 decision to East Haven.

Winners versus Newtown were Anthony DiPietro (1:48 pin at 106), Joshi (8-4), Kyle Pokornowski (1:27 pin), Jordan Lang (16-7 major decision at 126), Mark Fitzgerald (1:34 pin at 132 pounds), Giordano (5:43 pin), Tim Fitzgerald (11-3 major decision), Umer Khan (1:13 pin at 170), Pat Brogan (1:45 pin at 182) and Nolan Bannon (26-second pin at 220 pounds).

Against NDWH, Joshi (1:50 pin), Kyle Pokornowski (14-4 major decision), Lang (3:10 pin), Giordano (36 second pin), K.J. Pokornowski (1:47 pin at 160 pounds), Tim Fitzgerald (1:36 pin at 170), Khan (13-6 major decision at 182 pounds), Brogan (2:25 pin at 195 pounds), Bannon (53-second pin) and Pat Rescanski (30-second pin at heavyweight).

In the East Haven match, Kyle Pokornowski (10-8 decision), Edmondson (7-2 decision), Giordano (3:08 pin), Khan (34-second pin at 170), Brogan (1:31 pin), Billy Ives (17-second pin at 195 pounds) and Bannon (54-second pin) had wins.