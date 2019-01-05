Milford Mirror

Indoor track: Law takes home two titles from Barber Invitational

By Milford Mirror on January 5, 2019 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Jocelyn Wirth and Naheim Washington each placed first in the 55-meter run.

Jocelyn Wirth and Naheim Washington captured 55-meter titles when Jonathan Law competed at the James Barber Invitational held at Southern Connecticut State University on Saturday.

Coach Joe Beler’s boys 4×200 relay team of Chris Wootton, Alex Lazar, Jackson Warters and Washington took second.

Gina Boccamazzo was second in the girls shot put.

Warters was third in the 55-meter high hurdles.

Law had 28 athletes set personal bests.

Jonathan Contaxis set a school record of 6-0 in the high jump.

State qualifiers, along with Contaxis and the 4×200 relay team, were the girls 4×200 relay team of Wirth, Ashley Shaw, Abby Bernstein and Brooke Dillman), Ethan Deer in the pole vault, Washington and Alex Lazar in the 55, Wirth in the 55, Warters in the 55HH, Wootton in the 300 and 600, the boys 4×400 relay team of Wootton, Warters, Nymka Munkbhat and Washington, and Emily Morey and Boccamazzo in the shot put.

