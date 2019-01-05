Boys hockey: Milford loses to Masuk High, 3-1

The Masuk Panthers defeated the Indians, 3-1, at the Milford Ice Pavilion on Saturday.

Brett Pisani scored the goal for Milford (0-6), with an assistant from captain Rich Carino.

Connor Scalia, William Ferraro and Sean Squibb scored for Masuk.

“We were generating, but just not getting quality chances then we made big mistakes and they capitalized on them,” said Milford coach Ken Mitchell. “Something has to change. There’s too much time and effort put in to not have results.”

Milford and Masuk exchanged scoring opportunities in the early going of the first period. The Indians capitalized when Carino, from behind the net, found Pisani at the top of the crease.

His quick wrist shot flew past Masuk goaltender Taggart Weiss to give Milford a 1-0 lead.

The Panthers responded with a shot from Kyle Cirillo, which was saved by Luke Alfano. Scalia then took Nikita Kuzmitski’s pass on a breakaway and scored to tie the game.

In the second period, the Indians got a prime chance when Pisani’s shot on goal was save. He tried to knock in the rebound, not once but twice and twice he was denied.

Ferraro ripped a shot past Alfano’s stick side to give Masuk the 2-1 lead with less than five minutes to play in the second. Matt Gilebbi attempted to tie the game at two, but his shot was saved by Weiss.

The Indians began the third period on a power play, but could not capitalize on the man advantage. Milford kept pestering Weiss between the pipes. After Masuk killed the penalty, Gilebbi got a shot on goal, saved by Weiss. Evan White followed suit, again saved by Weiss. Jack Chizmazia then ripped a shot wide.

The Panthers finished off the Indians when Squibb scored on a rebound late in the third period to get Masuk’s first victory of the season.