College wrestling: Foran’s Michael Ross wins at Nationals

By Milford Mirror on January 5, 2019 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Wartburg College’s 165-pounder Michael Ross, a standout out of Foran High, won a 19-8 major decision from Kyle Hatch of Wabash at the NCWA National Duals third-place match in Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday.

The No. 2 seed, Wartburg defeated No. 5 Wabash 27-13.

Wartburg lost to No. 3 Johnson & Wales, 18-17, in the semifinals.

Ross won an 8-2 decision over Adrian Gonzalez.

This is the first time in this competition’s history (since 2002), Wartburg was not in the finals.

Wartburg defeated Coe, 32-8, in the quarterfinals.

Ross, the No. 9 seed, won by 16-0 technical fall over Lewis Robinson.

It was his fifth tech fall of the season.

