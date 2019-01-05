Boys swimming: Milford defeats Notre Dame in tight meet

Milford defeated Notre Dame, 86-84, on Friday.

Justin Goglia took home firsts in the 200 IM and the 100 breaststroke.

Edward Platonov was best in the 200 freestyle and the 500 freestyle.

Lucas Burguard won the 100 butterfly.

Goglia, Bruno Sequera, Burgard and Platonov teamed up to take first in the 200 freestyle relay.

200 free relay – ND- 1:50.76

Jonathan Farricielli, Sean McDermott, William Hinckley, Alex Ozonoff

200 free – M- 1:48.28

Edward Platonov

200 IM – M – 2:11.06

Justin Goglia

50 free- ND- 24.22

William Hinckley

100 fly- M – 1:00.86

Lucas Burgard

100 free- ND – 55.27

William Hinckley

500 free- M- 5:11.13

Edward Platonov

200 free relay- M – 1:40.87

Justin Goglia, Bruno Sequera, Lucas Burgard, Edward Platonov

100 back – M- 1:00.06

Justin Goglia

100 breaststroke- ND- 1:09.49

Sean McDermott

400 free relay- ND-4:08.76

Jonathan Farricelli, Michael Iasalvatore, Gavin Kanlong, Alex Ozonoff