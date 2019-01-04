Second installment tax bills due

The second installment of real estate/sewer use, motor vehicle, and personal property tax bills are now due, as well as supplemental motor vehicle tax bills, according to the city’s tax collector’s office.

No separate bills are mailed for the second installment taxes due.

The last day to pay these bills without interest is Feb. 1.

Any bill that has not been paid or USPS-postmarked by Feb. 1, will incur the state mandated interest charge of 1.5% per month, with a $2 minimum, calculated from the original due date of Jan. 1, according to the tax collector’s office.

Payment may be made by mail to Milford Tax Collector, PO Box 3025, 70 West River Street, Milford CT 06460, or online at the Milford Tax Collector’s webpage, or in person at the Milford Tax Collector’s office.

Office hours are Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., except holidays.

Service fees apply to all credit/debit card and e-check transactions.

For more information, including viewing tax bills and payment history online, visit the Tax Collector’s webpage at ci.milford.ct.us/tax-collector.