Milford Mirror

Gymnastics: Jonathan Law defeats Daniel Hand

By Milford Mirror on January 3, 2019 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Jonathan Law defeated Daniel Hand-Madison, 125.85-122.0 on Thursday, when coach Pat Simon’s Lady Lawmen improved to 4-1 on the season.

Vault

  1. Emma Nelly (L) 8.35; 2. Mackenzie Powers (L) 8.25; 3. Tie: Catherine Burns (L) & Paige Dean (H) 8.2

Bars

  1. Paige Dean (H) 8.3; 2. Tie: Emma Nelly (L) & Makenna Sharpe (L) 7.9;  3. Catherine Burns (L) 7.3

Beam

  1. Tie: Catherine Burns (L) & Paige Dean (H) 8.1; 2. Makenna Sharpe (L) 7.45; 3. Tie: Julie Myers (L) & Amanda Dew (L) 7.4

Floor

  1. Tie: Catherine Burns (L) & Kelley Levis (H) 8.3; 2. Tie: Emma Nelly (L) & Paige Dean (H) 8.2; 3. Tie: Lizzy Lombardi (L) & Grace Rogers (H) 8.0

All Around

  1. Paige Dean (H) 32.8; 2. Catherine Burns (L) 31.9; 3. Emma Nelly (L) 31.75
Facebook Comments

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Milford police officer charged in fatal Hamden pedestrian accident
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Submit your comment

Please enter your name

 Your name is required

Please enter a valid email address

 An email address is required

Please enter your message

Milford Mirror

© Copyright 2018 Hearst Media Services Connecticut, LLC

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress