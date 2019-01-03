Gymnastics: Jonathan Law defeats Daniel Hand

Jonathan Law defeated Daniel Hand-Madison, 125.85-122.0 on Thursday, when coach Pat Simon’s Lady Lawmen improved to 4-1 on the season.
Vault
- Emma Nelly (L) 8.35; 2. Mackenzie Powers (L) 8.25; 3. Tie: Catherine Burns (L) & Paige Dean (H) 8.2
Bars
- Paige Dean (H) 8.3; 2. Tie: Emma Nelly (L) & Makenna Sharpe (L) 7.9; 3. Catherine Burns (L) 7.3
Beam
- Tie: Catherine Burns (L) & Paige Dean (H) 8.1; 2. Makenna Sharpe (L) 7.45; 3. Tie: Julie Myers (L) & Amanda Dew (L) 7.4
Floor
- Tie: Catherine Burns (L) & Kelley Levis (H) 8.3; 2. Tie: Emma Nelly (L) & Paige Dean (H) 8.2; 3. Tie: Lizzy Lombardi (L) & Grace Rogers (H) 8.0
All Around
- Paige Dean (H) 32.8; 2. Catherine Burns (L) 31.9; 3. Emma Nelly (L) 31.75
