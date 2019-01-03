Fairfield Inn and more planned for Howard Johnson’s site

A Fairfield Inn, a Floor & Decor store and a small retail store are all slated for the property currently occupied by Howard Johnson’s lodge and Friendly’s restaurant at 1040 and 1052 Boston Post Road.

The Planning and Zoning Board voted unanimously at its Jan. 2 meeting to approve two applications related to the proposal. One approval was an addition to the zoning regulations, which narrows the landscape buffer between this property and the adjacent residential condominiums to the rear from 50 to 40 feet. The other vote approved the special permit and site plan.

The hotel will have 108 rooms. The store will be about 75,000 square feet. It will be the first of this brand in the Northeast. The 5000-square-foot retail building will have spaces for up to four tenants, none of which were announced at the meeting.

