Indoor track: Foran qualies six for Class M meet

By Bill Bloxsom on January 2, 2019

Nick Costantini leads the way for six Foran High indoor track athletes that have already qualified for the Class M state meet this February.

“Nick broke his own school record in the pole vault at the Hillhouse Invitational Meet,” Foran coach Pete Jambor said. “He is currently the top ranked pole vaulter in the state at 13-6 he set at the Wilton Wright Invitational. Nick was also first in the SCC Developmental meet.”

Caleb Tondora in the high jump (5-10) Kathryn Dennis in the 55-meter run (7.96) and Pauline Fernandez in the long jump (14-10) have all qualified for states.

The 4×200 relay team of Dennis, Kayleigh Hackett, Eleanor Noyes and Fernandez, with a time of 1:57.12, will also compete in Class M.

