Girls basketball: Milford Knights win tournament title

The Milford Knights 7th grade team won the 2018 Ulbrich BGC Christmas Basketball Tournament in Wallingford on Dec. 30.

Milford went a perfect 4-0 record to take the title.

Milford defeated Bristol in overtime to open the tourney. Bristol was up by two as time was ticking down, and Milford evened it with a buzzer beater in regulation. Milford then went on to score the only points in the extra session.

After defeating Coginchaug of Durham and Wallingford, the Knights met Bristol for the championship. Milford got out in front from the opening tip and never trailed, handily winning by a score of 34-19.