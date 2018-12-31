Milford Mirror

Man arrested on kidnapping charges

By Milford Mirror on December 31, 2018 in News, Police & Fire ·

Milford police charged a Massachusetts man with kidnapping when they apprehended him Dec. 30 in Milford.

According to a police report, on Dec. 30 Milford police responded to the area of the I-95 Exit 40 off-ramp on the report of suspicious activity.

Officers arrived in the area and found a female walking south on Woodmont Road away from a car that was heading north on Woodmont Road. Officers stopped the car and an investigation led to the arrest of Carlos Rosario-Infante, 34, of Holyoke, Mass. Rosario-Infante is accused of driving the female from Massachusetts to Connecticut without her consent, cutting her with a razor blade several times, and telling her he was going to kill her, according to police.

Officers also located a facsimile firearm, bb gun, near the center console of Rosario-Infante’s car.

Rosario-Infante was charged with kidnapping, disorderly conduct, threatening, assault, and carrying a weapon in a motor vehicle. He was held in police custody on $190,000 bond.

