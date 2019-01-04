Movie Menu: Cast Away, Airport, Mission Impossible and more

Looking for something to savor this holiday weekend?

Celebrate the New Year with a classic film showing on broadcast or cable television. And welcome 2019!

Friday, 4

Cast Away (2000)

What if a Fed Ex employee is so committed to deliver a package that he won’t let anything – such as getting stranded on a desert island – get in his way? Tom Hanks stars.

6 p.m., AMC

The Caine Mutiny (1954)

What if the captain of a ship is so determined to protect himself and his crew that he begins to make decisions that undermine everyone’s safety? Humphrey Bogary stars.

8 p.m., TCM

Far and Away (1992)

What if a young couple from Ireland is so hopeful for a new life that they take many risks to start that life on the American frontier of Oklahoma? Tom Cruise stars.

8 p.m., Flix

Saturday, 5

As Good as It Gets (1997)

What if a man is so unlikable he manages to become loveable? Jack Nicholson explores the many layers of negative behavior in this Oscar-winning comedy from James L. Brooks.

11 a.m., POP

The Help (2011)

What if women in service in the South in the turbulent 1960s are so devoted to their employer families that they overlook how they are treated to show how they care?

12 noon, Lifetime

Airport 1975 (1975)

What if a film is so successful that audiences can’t wait to see more? After the success of Airport in 1970, Universal couldn’t wait to create a new suspense epic for the friendly skies.

12:05 p.m., Flix

The Longest Day (1962)

What if the Allied forces so want to rid the world of its threats that they take every precaution, and every risk, to invade France at the peak of World War II?

3:15 p.m., TCM

Airport (1970)

What if a flight to Rome proves to offer more inflight entertainment than just a movie? Ross Hunter’s all-star cast brings Arthur Hailey’s thriller of a novel to life on screen.

8 p.m., Flix

Sunday, 6

Mission Impossible (1996)

What if a secret agent is so transparent in his work that he makes it much too easy for the bad guys to take advantage. Tom Cruise starts a movie franchise with this breakaway hit.

11:30 a.m., IFC

Jaws (1975)

What if people on a small island in New England are so determined to celebrate summer that they overlook the threat of sharks in the waters? Steven Spielberg directed.

6 p.m., AMC