Film: Screenings and documentaries

January 2, 2019

* IMAX Theater at the Maritime Aquarium, 10 North Water St., Norwalk; daytime films, info., 203-852-0700 or maritimeaquarium.org: One exhibit and daytime IMAX movie included with paid aquarium adm: $22.95 for adults; $20.95 for youths (13-17) and seniors (65+); and $15.95 for children (3-12); free for kids under 3 and members. Backyard Wilderness and Pandas are currently running. The Polar Express runs through Dec. 23. Reservations: maritimeaquarium.org.

Bolshoi Ballet: Don Quixote, Jan. 6, 2 p.m. Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $ 25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.  

STRAWS screening, Jan. 9, 7 p.m. and Jan. 12, 2 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Documentary explores plastic pollution and downfalls of using single use straws. Free. Register online. Info: wiltonlibrary.org/events.

Adriana Lecouvreur screening, Jan. 13, 1 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.  

Richard II screening, Jan. 15, 2 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.  

Bolshoi Ballet: La Bayadere, Jan. 20, 12:55 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Theatre of War screening, Jan. 23, 7:30 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $10, free for veterans. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Monday Matinees, Stratford Library, 2203 Main St., Stratford. Info: stratfordlibrary.org.

Avon Theatre Film Center, 272 Bedford St., Stamford; avontheatre.org, 203-967-3660; tickets $9-$12 nonmembers.

