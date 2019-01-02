Milford Mirror

After Dark: Coffeehouse-style concerts, benefits and galas

By Arts & Leisure on January 2, 2019 in Arts Listings ·

The Sweet Remains —Benjamin D. Bloom photo.

The Sweet Remains, Jan. 4, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $32-$65. Benefit tickets support Pass the Plastic, a campaign to limit the use of single-use straws. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

CLUBS

Treehouse Comedy Club, below Bistro B, Westport Inn, 1595 Post Rd., Westport. Tickets $25 at TreehouseComedy.com or 203-268-5857.

Luc’s Cafe-Restaurant, 3 Big Shop Lane, Ridgefield: “Cafe Musette” featuring Larry Urbon, guitarist. French songs, gypsy swing Mon. and Wed., 7:30-9:30 p.m., info: cafemusette.com

Bernard’s, 20 West Lane, Ridgefield; 203-438-8282 or bernardsridgefield.com: Live music:  Fri., piano, 7-10:30 p.m.; Sat., piano, 7-10:30 p.m.; Sun. brunch, piano, 12-3 (1st Sun./month, Young Musicians).

Note Kitchen & Bar, 227 Greenwood Ave., Bethel; notekitchen.com, 203-917-3411.

Old Post Tavern, 1418 Post Rd., Fairfield, oldposttavern.com, 203-292-8631; live music Fri. and Sat., 10 p.m.

