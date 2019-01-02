Sound of Music: Concerts and recitals

Marc Cohn, Jan. 5, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. He will perform with the Blind Boys of Alabama. Tickets $48-$58. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Star Kitchen, Jan. 5, 9 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Marc Brownstein, Danny Mayer, Rob Marsher and Marlon Lewis will also perform. Tickets $22. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Annual Scholarship Winner’s & Friends Concert, Jan. 6, 3 p.m., Jesse Lee Methodist Church, 25 Flat Rock Rd., Easton. Free. Info: call 203-261-9160.

Albert Lee, Jan. 6, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $38. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Smithereens, Jan. 11, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Robin Wilson of the Gin Blossoms will fill in for Smithereens frontman Pat DiNizio, who died last year. Tickets $52. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Souped Up Blues Grass Bash, Jan. 12-13, Milford Arts Council, 40 Railroad Ave., Milford. Deadgrass and the Meadow Brothers will perform. Tickets $35-$60. Info: milfordarts.org.

Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks, Jan. 13, 3 p.m., Greenwich Library, 101 West Putnam Ave., Greenwich. Free. Info: greenwichlibrary.org/enews.

Jerry O’Sullivan, Jan. 17, 7:45 p.m., St. Gabriel’s Church Hall, 26 Broadway, Milford. Free. Info: call 203-876-9973.

Sammy Miller And The Congregation, Jan. 19, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $22. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

OSCAR Goes to the Symphony, Jan. 19, 8 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Songs from iconic films will be performed. Tickets $25. Info: stamfordsymphony.org.

The Jayhawks, Jan. 20, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $48. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Lords of 52nd Street, Jan. 25, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $40. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Drew Baldridge, Jan. 25, 8 p.m., Stamford Palace, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $10. Info: palacestamford.org.

Alejandro Escovedo, Jan. 26, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Don Antonio will also perform. Tickets $48. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

G. Love & Special Sauce, Jan. 27, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Ron Artis II & The Truth will also perform. Tickets $27.50. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.