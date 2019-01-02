Stage: Ongoing and upcoming

CONTINUING

Man of La Mancha, through Jan. 5, TheatreWorks New Milford, 5 Brookside Ave., New Milford. Tickets $30. Info: theatreworks.us.

ADVANCE

Play With Your Food, Jan. 8-9, noon, Toquet Hall, 58 East Post Rd., Westport. “Tiny Beautiful Things” by Nia Vardalos and “Looking for Chinatown” by Tony-Award winner David Henry Hwang will be performed. Tickets $49. Info: JIBproductions.org.

Wedding Belles, Jan. 10-27, Dressing Room Theatre, 1349 Newfield Ave., Stamford. Tickets $35. Info: curtaincallinc.com.

Nick Dipaolo, Jan. 12, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $35. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

*The Phantom Tollbooth, Jan. 13, 1 and 4 p.m., Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, Westport. Tickets $20. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

Thomas John: Seatbelt Psychic, Jan. 13, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $45-$125. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Play With Your Food, Jan. 15, noon, Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. “Tiny Beautiful Things” by Nia Vardalos and “Looking for Chinatown” by Tony-Award winner David Henry Hwang will be performed. Tickets $49. Info: JIBproductions.org.

Play With Your Food, Jan. 16-17, noon, Greenwich Arts Council, 299 Greenwich Ave., Greenwich. “Tiny Beautiful Things” by Nia Vardalos and “Looking for Chinatown” by Tony-Award winner David Henry Hwang will be performed. Tickets $49. Info: JIBproductions.org.

*PBS KIDS Live: Big Tiny Adventure, Jan. 16, 6 p.m., Stamford Palace, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $17.55-$99. Info: palacestamford.org.

Frank Caliendo, Jan. 19, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $72-$157. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

*Amazing Max, Jan. 20, 3 p.m., Stamford Palace, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $12.50. Info: palacestamford.org.

Robert Dubac’s Book of Moron, Jan. 28, 8 p.m., Stamford Palace, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $40-$50. Info: palacestamford.org.

Vic DiBitetto, Feb. 1-2, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $40. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

These Shining Lives, Feb. 1-17, Eastbound Theatre, 40 Railroad Ave., Milford. The play chronicles the strength and determination of four young who work for the Radium Dial Company outside Chicago during the 1920s and 30s. Tickets $16-$20. Info: milfordarts.org.

*Casey Carle’s BubbleMania, Feb. 16-17, 3 p.m., Palace Theatre 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $12.50. Info: palacestamford.org.

*The Story Pirates Greatest Hits Show, Feb. 24, 1 and 4 p.m., Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, Westport. Tickets $20. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

*Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers: Everybody Loves Pirates, Feb. 24, 3 p.m., Palace Theatre 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $12.50. Info: palacestamford.org.

*The Magic of Presto Pete & Incredulous Chris, March 3, 3 p.m., Palace Theatre 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $12.50. Info: palacestamford.org.

*The Wizard of Oz, March 17, 1 and 4 p.m., Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, Westport. Tickets $20. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

*The Story Pirates: Greatest Hits, March 24, 3 p.m., Palace Theatre 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $12.50. Info: palacestamford.org.

*Angelina Ballerina The Musical, April 7, 1 and 4 p.m., Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, Westport. Tickets $20. Info: westportplayhouse.org.