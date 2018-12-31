Milford Mirror

Trick or Trot run raises almost $25,000 for homeless

By Milford Mirror on December 31, 2018 in News ·

Beth-El Executive Director Jenn Paradis (center) is presented with a check from Ken Ferrari, Chief Retail Officer of Sikorsky Credit Union and Attorney Joseph Kubic of Harlow, Adams & Friedman.

The seventh Annual Milford Trick or Trot 5K Run/Walk that took place Saturday, Nov. 17 raised $24,545 for the Beth-El Center homeless shelter and soup kitchen in Milford.

Three hundred people participated in the event.

On Dec. 26, Beth-El Center Executive Director Jennifer Paradis accepted a check for $24,545 from event organizers and major sponsors Harlow, Adams & Friedman LLC and Sikorsky Credit Union. The donation will directly support Beth-El Center’s shelter, case management services and soup kitchen.

The volunteer Trick or Trot event committee included chairperson Attorney Joseph Kubic, Attorney Dana Friedman, Attorney Jim Winkel, Attorney Thomas Moyher, Heidi Allen and Kim Balocca from Harlow, Adams & Friedman, and Maria Bravo and Carmen Tortora from Sikorsky Credit Union.    

Facebook Comments

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Did I Say That? The streets they are a changin’ Next Post Man arrested on kidnapping charges
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Submit your comment

Please enter your name

 Your name is required

Please enter a valid email address

 An email address is required

Please enter your message

Milford Mirror

© Copyright 2018 Hearst Media Services Connecticut, LLC

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress