Trick or Trot run raises almost $25,000 for homeless

The seventh Annual Milford Trick or Trot 5K Run/Walk that took place Saturday, Nov. 17 raised $24,545 for the Beth-El Center homeless shelter and soup kitchen in Milford.

Three hundred people participated in the event.

On Dec. 26, Beth-El Center Executive Director Jennifer Paradis accepted a check for $24,545 from event organizers and major sponsors Harlow, Adams & Friedman LLC and Sikorsky Credit Union. The donation will directly support Beth-El Center’s shelter, case management services and soup kitchen.

The volunteer Trick or Trot event committee included chairperson Attorney Joseph Kubic, Attorney Dana Friedman, Attorney Jim Winkel, Attorney Thomas Moyher, Heidi Allen and Kim Balocca from Harlow, Adams & Friedman, and Maria Bravo and Carmen Tortora from Sikorsky Credit Union.