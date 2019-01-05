Food: Brunching into the new year

Welcome to 2019, readers! I’m a big believer in starting off a new year on the right foot, and by that I mean with a super tasty breakfast. Unfortunately, with all the things there are to do in a day, I have to admit I tend to grab whatever in the morning as I head out the door for work. However, on the weekends when I have more time, I am one with my breakfast. I don’t do small breakfasts on the weekends, the granola and cereal are made for the blandness of a Tuesday, so for weekends I prepare brunch.

To kickstart my New Year’s right, I made a breakfast casserole, similar to a frittata, but with a bit more oomph. This bad boy was super easy to make, but it also proved to be quite a crowd pleaser. Of course, since this is a breakfast dish you can feel free to serve it as (breakfast for) dinner. It’s quite a hearty dish, so it can feed plenty of friends and family or roommates who pop out of their rooms from the smell of bacon.

Dive into the new year with this tasty breakfast!

Breakfast casserole

6 eggs

20 oz. of hash browns (premade from the freezer section is fine)

1 pound cooked bacon

1 diced onion

1 diced bell pepper

2 cups shredded cheddar

3 cloves of garlic

1 package spinach

⅓ cup milk

¼ teaspoon pepper

Heat the oven to 350 degrees. While the oven is warming up, prepare the bacon (based on instructions, I like to use the microwavable kind to speed things along) and crumb the pieces. Sautée the pepper and onion with the garlic until the vegetables are fragrant then add the spinach and cook for three minutes or until the spinach has shrunk down. Place the thawed hashbrowns in a bowl with the vegetables, bacon and cheese and stir. Once the ingredients are evenly stirred, pour them into a baking pan. Whisk the eggs, milk and pepper together and pour it over the baking pan. Sprinkle a little extra cheese over the top if desired and cover the top with aluminum foil and bake for 30 minutes. Remove the tin foil and bake for an additional 10 minutes or until the potatoes are cooked through and serve hot.

Chef’s tip: This pairs well with warm buttermilk biscuits or cornbread.