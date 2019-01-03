This Weekend: Concerts and exhibits

Variations

The Variations exhibit runs Jan. 3 through Feb. 28 at the Stamford Jewish Community Center, 1035 Newfield Avenue, Stamford. For more information, visit ellensgordon.com.

Abstract/Distract

The Abstract/Distract exhibit runs Jan. 3-27 at City Gallery, 994 State Street, New Haven. For more information, visit city-gallery.org.

The Visual Eight

The Visual Eight runs Jan. 4-27 at the Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton. An opening reception will be held Jan. 4 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit wiltonlibrary.org.

The Sweet Remains

The Sweet Remains will perform on Jan. 4 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $32-$65. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Birdhouse

The Building a Birdhouse workshop is on Jan. 5 at 11 a.m. at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road, Wilton. Kids will have an opportunity to see a collection of antique tools and build a birdhouse. Tickets $15-20. For more information, visit wiltonhistorical.org.

Marc Cohn

Marc Cohn will perform on Jan. 5, 8 p.m. at Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. He will perform with the Blind Boys of Alabama. Tickets are $48-$58. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Star Kitchen

Star Kitchen will perform on Jan. 5 at 9 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Marc Brownstein, Danny Mayer, Rob Marsher and Marlon Lewis will also perform. Tickets are $22. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Don Quixote

The Bolshoi Ballet’s Don Quixote will be screened on Jan. 6 at 2 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Scholarship Winner’s & Friends Concert

The annual Scholarship Winner’s & Friends Concert is on Jan. 6 at 3 p.m. at Jesse Lee Methodist Church, 25 Flat Rock Road, Easton. Admission is free; donations accepted for scholarship. For more information, call 203-261-9160.

Albert Lee

Albert Lee will perform Jan. 6 at 7:45 p.m. at Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $38. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.