Boys basketball: Milford Knights earn InSports Holiday title

The Milford Knights Blue 8th grade boys basketball team captured its third InSports Holiday Tournament in the last four years with a 50-41 victory over West Haven on Sunday.

The Knights avenged last year’s, last-second finals defeat to the same West Haven team using suffocating team defense and timely outside shooting.

Matt Piechota scored the Knights’ first five points as they ran out to a 5-2 lead. Sam Rosa extended the lead to 8-4 with a three pointer from the top of the key. Riley Jordan added a driving lay-up and Dominic DiFederico a free throw to give the Knights an 11-8 lead after the first quarter.

The second quarter saw the Knights’ Luke Dana stop a West Haven run with a basket off an offensive rebound. Nolan McKenna-Hansen chipped in with four points and Milford held a 19-18 lead at the half.

Zach Worzel opened the third quarter with a baseline jumper to extend the lead to 21-18.

Piechota added nine of his game-high 17 points, before McKenna-Hansen closed out the quarter with three consecutive free throws and a 33-28 advantage.

In the fourth quarter, Ethan Long drained a long three and McKenna-Hansen added a hoop as the Knights took a 38-32 lead.

John Neider added back-to-back baskets and a Long free throw made it 43-38 with two minutes remaining.

Out of a time-out, Rosa drained a three.

Long, Piechota and Rosa (two) added free throws to close out the 50-41 win.

The path to the championship started with a 44-42 win over Trumbull Travel and a 45-42 win over West Haven.

Matt Piechota was named Tournament Most Outstanding Player.