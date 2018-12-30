Milford Mirror

Boys basketball: Milford Knights earn InSports Holiday title

By Milford Mirror on December 30, 2018 in Sports Features, Youth Sports ·

The Milford Knights won the InSport Holiday Tournament title. Team members (front row) are: Nolan McKenna-Hansen, Dominic DiFederico, Zach Worzel, John Neider and Matt Piechota; (second row) head coach Kevin Long, Ethan Long, Sam Rosa, Luke Dana, Riley Jordan and coach Scott Worzel. Missing from photo are Brendan Buchner and Christian Andriolas.

The Milford Knights Blue 8th grade boys basketball team captured its third InSports Holiday Tournament in the last four years with a 50-41 victory over West Haven on Sunday.

The Knights avenged last year’s, last-second finals defeat to the same West Haven team using suffocating team defense and timely outside shooting.

Matt Piechota scored the Knights’ first five points as they ran out to a 5-2 lead. Sam Rosa extended the lead to 8-4 with a three pointer from the top of the key. Riley Jordan added a driving lay-up and Dominic DiFederico a free throw to give the Knights an 11-8 lead after the first quarter.

The second quarter saw the Knights’ Luke Dana stop a West Haven run with a basket off an offensive rebound. Nolan McKenna-Hansen chipped in with four points and Milford held a 19-18 lead at the half.

Zach Worzel opened the third quarter with a baseline jumper to extend the lead to 21-18.

Piechota added nine of his game-high 17 points, before McKenna-Hansen closed out the quarter with three consecutive free throws and a 33-28 advantage.

In the fourth quarter, Ethan Long drained a long three and McKenna-Hansen added a hoop as the Knights took a 38-32 lead.

John Neider added back-to-back baskets and a Long free throw made it 43-38 with two minutes remaining.

Out of a time-out, Rosa drained a three.

Long, Piechota and Rosa (two) added free throws to close out the 50-41 win.

The path to the championship started with a 44-42 win over Trumbull Travel and a 45-42 win over West Haven.

Matt Piechota was named Tournament Most Outstanding Player.

