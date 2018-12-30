Wrestling: Foran High second at Trumbull Duals

Foran High won four matches in pool play before losing a 40-33 decision to Trumbull High at the Trumbull Duals on Saturday.

Coach Dave Esposito’s Lions are 14-2 on the season and will visit Jonathan Law on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Foran defeated Masuk-Monroe, 69-12 to open pool play, then topped Fairfield Ludlowe 63-12, New Fairfield 63-18 and Pomperaug-Southbury 56-24.

The Trumbull match opened at 132 pounds, where the Eagles’ David Castaldo scored a 7-1 decision over Jordan Lang. Matt Ryan pinned Tyler Stanko in 57 seconds at 138 to give Trumbull a 9-0 lead.

Will Holmes earned a 7-2 decision over Foran’s Ethan Edmondson at 145 to up the lead to 12-0.

Foran won the next four weight classes to go on top, 21-12.

The Lions’ Mike Giordano decisioned Webster Williams, 12-8, at 152 pounds.

K.J. Pokorowski pinned Mike Hegley at 160.

Tim Fitzgerald pinned Ben Cousins at 170 and Umer Khan pinned Jason Mercado at 170 pounds.

Joe Palmieri put Trumbull back on the board with a 12-3 major decision over Pat Brogan.

The Lions’ Nolan Bannon pinned Bob DeJesus and Pat Rescanski pinned Matthew Ryan to make it 33-16.

The lower weights came through for the Eagles.

At 106, Mike Longo pinned Anthony DiPietro in 2:51, Travis Longo pinned Tanish Joshi in 1:53 of their 113-pound bout and Jack Ryan pinned Kyle Pokornowski in 32 seconds to put Trumbull up 34-33.

Jonathan Kozak secured the win with a pin in 1:09 over Mark Fitzgerald.

DiPietro (1:17 pin), Lang (1:41 pin at 126), Mike Melillo (47 seconds at 132), Stanko (1:52), Edmondson (50 seconds), Giordano, Khan (4-0), Brogan (3:41), Bannon (1:17) and Rescanski (55 seconds) earned wins on the mat versus Ludlowe.

Stanko (1:03), Edmondson (3:12), Giordano (22-5), K.J. Pokornowski (6-2) and Phillip Boyle (1:38 at heavyweight) win matches against Pomperaug.

Stanko (1:29), Giordano (7-6), K.J. Pokornowski (3:10) and Bannon (31 seconds) won on the mat versus Masuk.

Foran earlier defeated Fitch-Groton, 78-3, at the Bristol Eastern Duals.

Kyle Pokornowski pinned in 1:57 at 120 pounds, Land in 28 seconds at 126, Melillo in 32 seconds at 132, Giordano in 21 seconds at 152, Khan in 1:13 at 170, Brogan in 1:00 at 182, Billy Ives in 22 seconds at 220 and Boyles in 1:24 at heavyweight.