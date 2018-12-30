Trees for Trout collection — Eco-cycle your Christmas tree this January in Wilton

Each year, the Mianus Chapter of Trout Unlimited ‘eco-cycles’ Christmas trees and turns them into important habitat for wild trout in the Norwalk and Mianus rivers.

Residents can help support this effort by dropping off their tree at Merwin Meadows on Lovers Lane in Wilton on Saturday, Jan. 5 and 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Each tree will join hundreds of others in helping stabilize stream banks, reduce erosion and create refuge habitat for juvenile trout and other aquatic life. Trees will be anchored into the stream channel during the summer months in structures called ‘conifer revetments’ which, over time, capture sediment from the river and narrow the stream channel. This new, narrower channel helps create deeper pools in the stream, increase water velocity and maximize trout habitat in the river.

Volunteer will also be needed this summer to help install the trees in the river.

Suggested donation of $10 per tree.

No synthetic trees or trees with tinsel or flocking please.

More info: MianusTU.org.