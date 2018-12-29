Boys hockey: Branford High defeats Milford Co-op

Milford Co-op junior goalie Derek Ouellette made 37 saves, but it wasn’t enough as the Indians were defeated by Branford 5-0 on Saturday afternoon at the Milford Ice Pavilion.

The Hornets scored once in the opening period, before adding a pair of scores in both the second and third periods to improve their record to 3-1-1 heading into the new year.

It was Milford’s fourth consecutive loss. The Indians will have upcoming games this next week against Sheehan of Wallingford (Wednesday on the road) and on Saturday at home with Masuk of Monroe.

For the Indians, it was Ouellette’s second straight start. He stopped 40 shots in a 4-1 loss to Hand of Madison.

“Derek had another really good game,” said first-year Milford coach Ken Mitchell. “Unfortunately, we didn’t do him too many favors today. We hung him out to dry too many times. Our down-low defense needs to get better. We’re a little too lax with the puck at times.”

Rob Lionetti and Blake Kustra had two goals each, while Zach Jones and Billy Lindner collected two assists apiece.

Two of the four losses by the Indians, who dropped to Division III this year, have come against Division II teams (Amity Regional of Woodbridge and Branford).