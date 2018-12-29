Boys basketball: Foran Lions win third game in a row

Foran High defeated Platt Tech, 66-44, on Saturday.
John Shannon scored 30 points, as coach Ian Kirkpatrick’s Lions won for the third consecutive game.
Jason Giambra scored 19 points.
Kamien Murphy scored 12 points to lead Platt Tech.
Platt Tech
Kamien Murphy 5 0-0 12 Josue Aponte 2 0-2 5 Carlos Mateo 3 0-0 8 Tyler Bernard 4 0-0 8 Tyler Dowdy 4 4-6 10 Nylan Wilson 0 1-2 1
Totals: 17 5-10 44
Foran
Michael Simonelli 1 1-1 3 Ethan McVoy 2 0-0 6 Richard Prosser 2 0-2 4 Anthony Davis 1 1-2 3 Tyler Griffin 0 1-2 1 John Shannon 11 3-4 30 Jason Giambra 9 1-2 19
Totals: 26 7-13 66
Foran 25 7 23 11 – 66
Platt Tech 16 8 12 8 – 44
3-pointers: P – Murphy 2, Aponte, Mateo 2; F- McVoy 2, Shannon 5