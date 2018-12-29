Milford Mirror

Boys basketball: Foran Lions win third game in a row

By Milford Mirror on December 29, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Foran High defeated Platt Tech, 66-44, on Saturday.

John Shannon scored 30 points, as coach Ian Kirkpatrick’s Lions won for the third consecutive game.

Jason Giambra scored 19 points.

Kamien Murphy scored 12 points to lead Platt Tech.

Platt Tech

Kamien Murphy 5 0-0 12   Josue Aponte 2 0-2 5 Carlos Mateo 3 0-0 8 Tyler Bernard  4 0-0 8 Tyler Dowdy 4 4-6 10 Nylan Wilson 0 1-2 1

Totals: 17 5-10 44

Foran

Michael Simonelli 1 1-1 3   Ethan McVoy 2 0-0 6 Richard Prosser 2 0-2 4  Anthony Davis 1 1-2 3 Tyler Griffin 0 1-2 1 John Shannon 11 3-4 30  Jason Giambra 9 1-2 19

Totals:  26 7-13 66

Foran        25 7 23 11 – 66

Platt Tech 16  8 12 8 – 44

3-pointers: P – Murphy 2, Aponte, Mateo 2; F- McVoy 2, Shannon 5

Facebook Comments

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Conscious Cook: A nourishing New Year Next Post Boys hockey: Branford High defeats Milford Co-op
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Submit your comment

Please enter your name

 Your name is required

Please enter a valid email address

 An email address is required

Please enter your message

Milford Mirror

© Copyright 2018 Hearst Media Services Connecticut, LLC

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress