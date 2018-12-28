Boys basketball: Jonathan Law wins fourth consecutive game

Jonathan Law won its fourth consecutive game to start the season with a 67-48 road victory over Achievement First in Hartford on Friday.

Diontae Eady led coach Jamie Anderson’s Lawmen in points scored with 26.

Jon Vitale scored 13 points.

Tyrese Garcia had 13 points for Achievement First, now 2-2.

Law

Zane Birks 0 0-0, 0 Jimmy Coleman 0 0-0, 0 Tyler McKenna-Hansen 4 0-0, 8 Garrett Tutlis 3 0-0, 6 Ru Akhtar 1 0-0, 2 Antonio Brown 0 0-0, 0 Diontae Eady 11 3-4, 26 Justice Smith 1 1-2, 3 Jon Vitale 5 4-4, 13 Brian Felag 0 0-0, 0 Noah Tutlis 3 0-0, 7

Totals: 28 8-10, 67

Achievement First

Darius McKnight 5 2-3, 12 Santino Neil 3 3-4, 10 Keondre Charles 1 0-0, 2 Mahki Buckly 2 0-0, 4 Jahvon Olmstead 1 5-5, 7 Tyrese Garcia 5 0-0, 13 Josh Ortiz 0 0-0, 0 Justin Ortiz 0 0-2, 0 Jameel Lawrence 0 0-0, 0

Totals: 17 10-14, 48

Jonathan Law 15 18 15 19—67

Achievement First 10 13 11 14—48

3-pointers: L—Eady 1, Vitale 1, N. Tutlis 1; AF—Neil 1, Garcia 3