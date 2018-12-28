Girls basketball: Foran Lions defeat Sacred Heart Academy

Foran High defeated Sacred Heart Academy (Hamden), 63-4, in the final day of the Milford Holiday Festival.

Coach Bob Asmussen’s Lions were led by Jasmine Lord’s 16 points, 11 rebounds and four steals.

Mia Tunucci registered another double double in the event with 11 points to go along with 11 rebounds.

Senior point guard Sam Inthapanhya continued her strong play with eight points and seven steals.

Foran’s 5-0 start matches their win total from all of last season. SHA is 0-4.

SHA

Olsen 0-0-0-0 Corpus 0-1-2-1 Kirck 2-1-1-5 Copenhaver 2-1-2-5 Pye 1-0-0-2 Rizzitelli 1-0-0-2 Vissers 0-0-0-0 Lowman 0-0-0-0 Peters 0-0-0-0 Jadach 2-0-0-5 Carchia 0-0-0-0 Farguhasson 4-1-3-9

Totals 12-4-8-29

Foran

Heenan 3-0-0-8 Inthapanhya 4-0-2-8 Tunucci 5-1-2-11 Lord 3-9-15-16 Musante 0-1-2-1 Lucas 0-0-0-0 Collins 2-1-1-5 M. Loewenberg 0-0-0-0 Wisniewski 0-0-0-0 K. Loewenberg 0-0-0-0

Totals : 17-12-22-49

Sacred Heart 7-12- 7- 3- 29

Foran High 15- 6-14-14- 49

3-point goals SHA: Jadach; Foran: Heenan 2, Lord