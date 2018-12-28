Wrestling: Foran High sweeps at Ledyard Duals

Foran High swept its four matches at the Ledyard Duals on Friday, when coach Dave Esposito’s Lions improved to 10-1 on the season.

Foran defeated Griswold (63-18), Montville (54-18), Haddam Killingworth (57-15) and Ledyard (51-23).

Kyle Pokornowski (120 pounds), Jordan Lang (126 pounds), Anthony Giordano (152 pounds), Umer Khan (170 pounds), Billy Ives (195) and Pat Rescanski (heavyweight) had wins by fall versus Ledyard. Ethan Edmondson won a 4-3 decision at 145 pounds.

In the H-K match, K.J. Pokornowski won 9-2 at 160 pounds, Kyle Pokornowski 7-4 at 120 and Rescanski 8-1 at heavyweight. Tanish Joshi (113 pounds), Edmondson (145), Lang (126), Tyler Stanko (138 pounds) and Mike Melillo (132 pounds) recorded pins.

Melillo had the Lions’ fastest fall of the day with a 30-second pin in the Griswold match. Edmondson pinned in 41 seconds and Khan was right behind with a win by fall in 48 seconds. Mike Giordano (152 pounds), Pat Brogan (182 pounds), Phillip Boyles (heavyweight), Kyle Pokornowski (120), Stanko (138) and Lang (126) also scored pins. K.J. Pokornowski won a 9-4 decision at 160.

Versus Montville, Nolan Bannon (195 pounds), Brogan (182), Melillo (132), Khan (170) and Edmondson (145) had pins. Stanko won 8-4 at 138 and Lang 10-5 at 126.