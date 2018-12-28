CT State Troopers prepare for New Year’s highway enforcement

Connecticut State Troopers remind motorists that planning and responsible driving will lead to safer road trips for those driving over the New Year’s holiday.

State police ask motorists to follow all motor vehicle laws, as their behavior on the roads is essential to keeping potential hazards at a distance while tens of thousands of drivers take to Connecticut roads. Troopers ask that motor vehicle operators put traffic laws into practice to prevent accidents and save lives, so they remind all drivers to:

Drive the speed limit.

Keep a safe distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you.

Ensure that all passengers are wearing seatbelts.

Signal when turning, changing lanes or taking an exit.

Refrain from texting or using your phone.

Never consume alcoholic beverages or drugs, including those legally prescribed, before you get behind the wheel.

Immediately reduce speed to a reasonable level below the posted speed limit or move over one lane (whenever safe to do so) whenever law enforcement, fire trucks, ambulances or tow trucks are occupying a lane. Please give them room to do their job efficiently and safely.

Drivers are also reminded to plan their trips with care:

Fill the gas tank prior to your journey.

Check windshield wipers, windshield wiper fluid and tire pressure.

Fully charge your cell phone.

Carry winter blankets, drinking water and snacks.

Check traffic and weather conditions before leaving home.

Keep a shovel and sand or salt in the trunk of your vehicle.

State police will operate roving patrols and conduct DUI checkpoints starting Dec. 28, 2018, and continuing through Jan. 2, 2019. See the following list of patrols and checkpoints:

Troop A

Dec. 30 — 7 p.m.-3 a.m. — DUI Sobriety Checkpoint — Route 67 and intersection of Mountain Road, Oxford.

Dec. 27-Jan 2 — 7 p.m.-4 a.m. — Roving DUI enforcement patrols from greater Waterbury area to greater Danbury area.

Troop C

Dec. 29 — 7 p.m.-3 a.m. — Roving DUI enforcement patrols on highways & rural roads in Troop C towns.

Dec. 31 — 7 p.m.-3 a.m. — Roving DUI enforcement patrols on highways & rural roads in Troop C towns.

Troop D

Dec. 28 — 7 p.m.-3 a.m. — Roving DUI enforcement patrols on highways & rural roads in Troop D towns.

Dec. 30 — 7 p.m.-3 a.m. — Roving DUI enforcement patrols on highways & rural roads in Troop D towns.

Spot Check: Dec. 29, 2018, from 7 p.m. to Dec. 30, 2018, at 4 a.m. at Route 44 in East Putnam, in the vicinity of Route 21.

Troop E

Dec. 29 — 7 p.m.-3 a.m. — Roving DUI enforcement patrols on highways & rural roads in Troop E towns.

Dec. 31 — 7 p.m.-3 a.m. — Roving DUI enforcement patrols on highways & rural roads in Troop E towns.

Troop F

Dec. 28 — 7 p.m.-3 a.m. — DUI Sobriety Checkpoint — Route 66 between Jackson hill Road and Peters Lane, Middlefield.

Dec. 29 — Roving DUI enforcement patrols — Interstate 95 and Route 9.

Dec. 30 — Roving DUI enforcement patrols — Interstate 95 and Route 9.

Troop I

Dec. 28 — Between 8 p.m.-4 a.m. — Interstate 691 in Meriden area near Interstate 91.

Troop K

Dec. 28 — 7 p.m.-3 a.m. — Roving DUI enforcement patrols on highways & rural roads in Troop K towns.

Jan. 1 — 7 p.m.-3 a.m. — Roving DUI enforcement patrols on highways & rural roads in Troop K towns.

Troop L