Boys swimming and diving: Milford loses decision to Xavier High

By Milford Mirror on December 28, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Milford was edged out, 87-81, by Xavier High of Middletown.

Edward Platanov from the Foran-Law co-op team earned victories in the 200 freestyle and the 100 butterfly.

Justin Goglia was first in the 100 backstroke, Ryan Morton won the 100 breaststroke and Lucas Burgard was best in the 50 freestyle for coach Asli Kizavul’s squad.

200 medley relay- X – 1:43.94 Ben Howell, Andrew Mitchell, Yavier Carbo-Colon, Donald Frost

200 free- M- 1:49.93 Edward Platonov

200 IM – X – 2:07.81 Andrew Mitchell

50 free – M- 25.85 Lucas Burgard

Diving- X – 109.10 Nick Kirejczyk

100 butterfly – M – 54.78 Edward Platonov

100 free – X – 52.01 Donald Frost

500 free – X – 5:09.49 Ben Howell

200 free relay – X – 1:39.75 Donald Frost, Shane Kulhay, Nick Borowitz, Ben Howell

100 Back – M – 58.21 Justin Goglia

100 Breaststroke – M- 1:19.09 Ryan Morton

400 free relay – M – 3:41.43 Lucas Burgard, Bruno Sequera, Justin Goglia, Edward Platonov

