Boys swimming and diving: Milford loses decision to Xavier High

Milford was edged out, 87-81, by Xavier High of Middletown.
Edward Platanov from the Foran-Law co-op team earned victories in the 200 freestyle and the 100 butterfly.
Justin Goglia was first in the 100 backstroke, Ryan Morton won the 100 breaststroke and Lucas Burgard was best in the 50 freestyle for coach Asli Kizavul’s squad.
200 medley relay- X – 1:43.94 Ben Howell, Andrew Mitchell, Yavier Carbo-Colon, Donald Frost
200 free- M- 1:49.93 Edward Platonov
200 IM – X – 2:07.81 Andrew Mitchell
50 free – M- 25.85 Lucas Burgard
Diving- X – 109.10 Nick Kirejczyk
100 butterfly – M – 54.78 Edward Platonov
100 free – X – 52.01 Donald Frost
500 free – X – 5:09.49 Ben Howell
200 free relay – X – 1:39.75 Donald Frost, Shane Kulhay, Nick Borowitz, Ben Howell
100 Back – M – 58.21 Justin Goglia
100 Breaststroke – M- 1:19.09 Ryan Morton
400 free relay – M – 3:41.43 Lucas Burgard, Bruno Sequera, Justin Goglia, Edward Platonov