Jordan Lang won by 15-second fall when Foran High defeated East Haven, 50-28.

Lang’s pin in the 126-pound class was one of six victories by fall posted by coach Dave Esposito’s Lions.

Ethan Edmondson pinned in 1:30 at 145 pounds, Pat Brogan in 1:39 at 182 pounds, Nolan Bannon in 1:16 at 220 pounds and Pat Rescanski in 3:54 in the heavyweight division.

Tyler Stanko won by 15-0 technical fall at 152 pounds.