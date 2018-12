Tegan McCourt and Dylan Benedetti posted wins for Jonathan Law in its 60-12 loss to Gilbert of Winsted.

McCourt, a senior, pinned in 1:14 of his 120-pound match.

Benedetti, a freshman,  earned a fall in 1:26 at 126 pounds.

In a loss to Windham, junior Alex DeLorio pinned in 3:43 at 138 pounds.