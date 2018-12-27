Milford Mirror

Girls basketball: Unbeaten Foran defeats Branford High

By Milford Mirror on December 27, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Foran High took an early lead and never let up when the unbeaten Lions defeated Branford High, 63-41, in the Milford Holiday Festival at the Edna Fraser Gymnasium on Thursday.

Junior Mia Tunucci had 23 points, 12 rebounds and and six blocks for coach Bob Asmussen’s 4-0 Lions.

Sam Inthapanhya had 15 points and six assists.

Lauren Heenan contributed three 3-pointers on her way to 11 points to go with five steals.

Branford

Markey 2-0-0-4 Brown 0-0-0-0 Turbet 0-2-2-2 Areneo 10-3-4-23 Pagliaro 2-0-0-6 Mannle 0-1-2-1 Lucertini 1-0-0-3 King 2-0-0-5 Valletta 1-0-0-3 Martino 0-0-0-0 Bacote 0-0-0-0

Totals: 10 10-14 41

Foran

Heenan 4-0-0-11 Inthapanhya 5-3-9-15 Tunucci 10-3-4-23 Lord 2-4-6-9 Musante 1-0-0-2 Lucas 1-0-0-2 Collins 0-0-0-0 M. Loewenberg 0-1-2-1 Wisniewski 0-0-0-0 K. Loewenberg 0-0-0-0

Totals: 23 11-21 63

3-point goals Branford: Araneo 2, Pagliaro 2, Lucertino, King; Foran: Heenan 3, Inthapanhya 2, Lord

