Gymnastics: Catherine Burns leads Jonathan Law

Jonathan Law scored 125.95 in its quad meet with Mercy High (132.2), Valley Regional (124.05) and Haddam Killingworth (63.0) at Flip Flop Gymnastics in Deep River on Thursday.

Catherine Burns was second in the all around for the Lady Lawmen (3-1).

Vault

Mia Lawrence (M) 9.1; 2. Emma Nelly (L) 8.5; 3.Cecellia Vess (M) 8.35

Bars

Mia Lawrence (M) 9.15; 2. Catherine Burns (L) 8.25; 3. Erin Ward (VR) 8.15

Beam

Catherine Burns (L) 8.7; 2. Mia Lawrence (M) 8.5; 3. Cecellia Vess (M) 8.4

Floor

Mia Lawrence (M) 9.2; 2. Catherine Burns (L) 8.55; 3. Cecellia Vess (M) 8.25

All Around

Mia Lawrence (M) 35.95; 2. Catherine Burns (L) 33.5; 3. Cecilia Vess (M) 32.5

(Mercy 3-0, Valley Regional 1-2, Haddam Killingworth 0-3)