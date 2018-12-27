Boys basketball: Foran defeats Sheehan High in overtime

Tyler Griffin made a 3-pointer in overtime to give Foran High a 73-70 victory over Sheehan High in the Platt Tech Tournament on Thursday.

Coach Ian Kirkpatrick’s Lions outscored the Titans, 10-7, in the extra session.

Foran’s John Shannon scored 26 points, with four 3-point baskets.

Anthony Davis scored 15 points and Michael Simonelli 14.

Sheehan’s Kris Jackson scored 15 points.

Sheehan

Kris Jackson 6 3-3 15 Tyler Carmen 4 3-4 13 Caden Cloutier 4 1-2 10 Mark Amodio 4 0-1 8 Stanley Franzili 2 0-0 4 Jack McDonnell 6 0-2 13 Garrett Mulampy 2 2-2 7

Totals: 23 9-14 70

Foran

Michael Simonelli 6 0-2 14 Richard Prosser 1 0-0 2 Anthony Davis 6 0-0 15 Tyler Griffin 3 0-0 8 John Shannon 10 2-2 26 Jason Giambra 4 0-1 8

Totals: 30 2-5 73

Foran 18 12 24 9 10 – 73

Sheehan 14 18 7 24 7 – 70

3-pointers: S – Carmen 2, Cloutier, McDonnell, Mulampy; F- Simonelli 2, Davis 3, Griffin 2, Shannon 4