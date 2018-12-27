Milford Mirror

Boys basketball: Foran defeats Sheehan High in overtime

By Milford Mirror on December 27, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Tyler Griffin made a 3-pointer in overtime to give Foran High a 73-70 victory over Sheehan High in the Platt Tech Tournament on Thursday.

Coach Ian Kirkpatrick’s Lions outscored the Titans, 10-7, in the extra session.

Foran’s John Shannon scored 26 points, with four 3-point baskets.

Anthony Davis scored 15 points and Michael Simonelli 14.

Sheehan’s Kris Jackson scored 15 points.

Sheehan

Kris Jackson 6 3-3 15  Tyler Carmen 4 3-4 13 Caden Cloutier 4 1-2 10  Mark Amodio 4 0-1 8 Stanley Franzili 2 0-0 4 Jack McDonnell 6 0-2 13  Garrett Mulampy 2 2-2 7

Totals: 23 9-14 70

Foran

Michael Simonelli 6 0-2 14  Richard Prosser 1 0-0 2 Anthony Davis 6 0-0 15 Tyler Griffin 3 0-0 8  John Shannon 10 2-2 26 Jason Giambra 4 0-1 8

Totals:  30 2-5 73

Foran      18 12 24 9 10 – 73

Sheehan 14 18    7 24 7 – 70

3-pointers: S – Carmen 2, Cloutier, McDonnell, Mulampy; F- Simonelli 2, Davis 3, Griffin 2, Shannon 4

Facebook Comments

Tags: , , , , , ,

Previous Post Curtain Call: Chasing windmills at TheatreWorks Next Post Gymnastics: Catherine Burns leads Jonathan Law
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Submit your comment

Please enter your name

 Your name is required

Please enter a valid email address

 An email address is required

Please enter your message

Milford Mirror

© Copyright 2018 Hearst Media Services Connecticut, LLC

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress