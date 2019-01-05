Senior Center calendar 1-7 to 1-13

he Milford Senior Center at 9 Jepson Drive offers a variety of programs, activities and services for Milford residents 55 years of age and older. Effective July 1, 2014, the Milford Council on Aging Board of Directors voted to increase membership dues to $15.00 a year. For members who do not live in Milford, the yearly membership fee will increase to $25.00 a year. Call 203 877-5131 or visit our website milfordctseniorcenter.com Link to Contacts to Program Director Amanda Berry for information.

Night Time Programs: Monday evenings. The Center will be open Monday evenings, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Members can enjoy cards, pool and games. See schedule below.

THE AHRENS PROGRAM

The Ahrens Program provides recreation, nutrition and educational activities for older adults with cognitive impairments. The program also enables caregivers to have several hours of respite while the participant is being supervised by staff members and volunteers. Please contact Rita Whiskeyman, Ahrens Program Coordinator or Christine Lyas, Social Service Worker at 203 877-5131 for details on this program.

MILFORD SENIOR CENTER WEBSITE

Visit our website milfordctseniorcenter.com for complete information on all the Center’s programs and services. Classes at the Milford Senior Center are free; however, donations are accepted and welcomed.

Tax Preparations provided by The Vita Program, will begin at the Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive, Sundays and Mondays, beginning January 27 to April 16. Free income tax preparation for all ages and low income families from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sundays and Mondays 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Participants must register by calling 211; choose option 3 then option 6

MONDAY January 7, 2019

9:30 a.m. Arts and Crafts

9:30 a.m. Laughter Yoga Group

10:30 a.m. Ballroom Aerobics

11:00 a.m. Zumba Gold

1:00 p.m. Guardianship and Conservatorship Discussion

1:00 p.m. Bingo, Mahjongg, Scrabble

1:00 p.m. Art Class

4:00 p.m. Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize

6:30 p.m. Model Railroad Group

On Mondays, the Senior Center will close at 8:00 p.m.

TUESDAY, January 8, 2019

9:15 a.m. Beginner’s Line Dance Class

9:15 a.m. Chess Learn and Play

9:30 a.m. Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize

10:00 a.m. Gospel Choir

10:00 a.m. Ceramics Class

10:30 a.m. Osteoporosis Preventative Exercise Class

11:00 a.m. MSC Book Club Book Club January 29th– Book, Manhattan Beach by Jennifer Egan

1:00 p.m. Club C meeting followed by Bingo

1:00 p.m. Tap Dance Class

1:00 p.m. Quilting Group

4:15 p.m. Yoga Class

WEDNESDAY, January 9, 2019

9:30 a.m. Tai Chi – Intermediate

10:00 MSC Band Rehearsal

10:30 a.m. Country/Western Line Dance Class

10:30 a.m. Tai Chi- Beginner Parquet Room

1:00 p.m. Bingo

1:00 p.m. Wii Bowling

1:00 p.m. Happy Hookers Knitting Group

THURSDAY, January 10, 2019

9:05 a.m. Yoga10:00 a.m.

10:00 a.m. Writers Unlimited January 10th and 24th

10:30 a.m. Line Dance Class

10:30 a.m. Qi Gong.

11:00 a.m. Italian Cultural Class

1:00 p.m. Natural Treatment Options for Cold and Flu Season

1:00 p.m. Wii Bowling

1:00 p.m. Knitting group

1:00 p.m. Bingo

FRIDAY, January 11, 2019

9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. free haircuts- call front desk for an appointment 203 877-5131

9:00 a.m. Ceramics Class

9:30 a.m. Stretch, Move, Connect and Stabilize

9:30 a.m. Meditation (for one hour)- 1st Friday of the month.

10:00 a.m. Creative Writing Class-

10:30 a.m. MSC Choir

10:45 a.m. Let Your Yoga Dance

1:00 p.m. Pickle Ball Easygoing play only. Beginners welcome

On January 18th Pickle Ball will begin at 3:00 p.m.

SUNDAY

The Milford Senior Center is open Sunday at noon till 4:00 p.m. for cards and bingo, billiards and special program events. The pool room is open 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sandwiches and chips are available for $2.00 each.

The Milford Senior Center offers lunch daily, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Monday – Friday. Lunch tickets may be purchased at the lunch window from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Lunch ticket prices: complete dinner- $3.00 includes soup and dinner- Sandwich only $1.25. Soup only $.50. A vegetarian meal is offered: tossed salad or Peanut butter and Jelly sandwich daily for $1.00. Salad of the day is available as a cold plate for only $1.00. All meals include hot coffee or tea, rolls with butter and dessert.

MILFORD SENIOR CENTER MENU January 7 to January 11

Monday, sliced ham with pineapple, sweet potatoes, green beans; Tuesday, stuffed peppers with noodles, garlic bread; Wednesday, chicken Casserole, Rice Pilaf, broccoli; Thursday, breaded fish with lemon and Tartar Sauce, cole slaw, roasted potatoes; Friday, stuffed shells with Marinara sauce, tossed salad, Garlic Knot

TRAVEL

A suggestion for your parents or friends who love to travel with us is a Travel Gift Card! Valid for any trip we do at the Center available in any denomination, a gift that keeps on giving!

COACH TOURS” – (the Big Buses) – Open to members & non-members!

“SHORTER VERSION” Trips – Open to members only. These sell out FAST! Trips are operated

On our transit buses, shorter, inclusive and less expensive… (We will waitlist nonmembers)

Broadway @ The Bushnell.. come by for the full list of 2018-2019 Shows! Fiddler On The Roof (11/10) and Hamilton (12/26) were released Sept. 10th, hope you have been in the center to pick them up sooner than getting this Bulletin and will be first to go! Unfortunately much is time sensitive!Pick up all details on the Travel Wall!

MONDAY JANUARY 28th… 4:30 PM – Our 3rd year Travel Expo! A full calendar of trips available for 2019 and 2020 even for some big ones! Keep watch for a full menu of the evening on the Travel Wall or stop in and ask for one in the Travel Office. Listed here are some now, some still in the works to confirm!

Mohegan Sun Monday, April 8th – $27.00 Here we go again!

March 13th…Let History Come Alive-$146.00. Take a trip back in time to the history filled Hudson Valley; A guided tour of Staatsburgh State Historic Home; Lunch at Beekman Arms and Delamater Inn, then we will be partaking in a Living History Tour of America’s Oldest Inn…who might we meet there?

April 11th …Wicked Tulips -$141.00 (lunch at Greggs famous in RI!) Paint your own masterpiece of tulips; paints, canvas & beverages provided; then walk through the incredible Tulip Farm (pick 5) included. What a day!

April 27th…West Point Dress Parade in NY-$116.00 (lunch Hotel Thayer)West Point step-on-guide for tour!

March 19th …ST. Patrick’s Day Celebration @ Aqua Turf – $65.00. The Maclean Avenue Band!! Old Irish Celtic folklore and rock pop Celtic music of today; Corned beef, cabbage and Scrod entrée’s always a sell out!

March 21st …The Andrews Sister’s @ Nelson Hall, Cheshire – $55.00 (lunch in Conservatory) a wow show!

April 5th…Moondance, the Music of Van Morrison @ Nelson Hall, Cheshire- $55.00 (lunch in Conservatory) Rock’n’Roll doesn’t get any better than this! One Van Morrison classic after the next.

April 7th…Burt & Me @ Ivoryton – $70.00 (lunch included). If you love the music of Burt Bacharach, you will love this romantic musical comedy of highschool sweethearts who separate and find each other again years later!

April 16th…The Glenn Campbell Experience @ Aqua Turf – $65.00 (lunch incl) Starring Jimmy Mazz!

Broadway @ The Bushnell . Pick up the Broadway Preview on the Travel Wall…2019 is a wonderful line up!

Feb. 3rd…CATS Based on The Book of Practical Cats by T. S. Eliot, Cats is sung through British music composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber. The musical tells the story of a tribe of cats called the Jellicoes and the night they make what is known as “the Jellicoe choice” a new life. Cats introduced the song standard “Memory.”

March 3rd … RENT, a rock musical with music, lyrics and book by Jonathon Larson, loosely based on Giacomo Puccini’s opera La Boehme. It tells the story of a group of impoverished young artists struggling to survive and create a life in New York City’s East Village in the thriving days of Bohemian Alphabet City under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. Share the “Seasons of Love” once again.

March 31st … BEAUTIFUL its back!!! The Carole King Musical tells the inspiring true story of King’s remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Geffen, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts.

May 5th … COME FROM AWAY the true story of the small town that welcomed the world. The New York Times Critics’ Pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran tight, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. ON 9/11, the world stopped. On 9/12, their stories moved us all.

June 23rd … WAIITRESS Inspired by Adrienne Shelly’s beloved film, WAITRESS tells the story of Jenna, a waitress and expert pie maker. Jenna dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town’s new doctor may offer her a chance at a fresh start, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes for happiness. But Jenna must summon the courage to rebuild her own life.

Flyers for all of these trips (and more) are on the Travel Wall…Always ask! More trips ahead. Trips are NON Refundable unless they CAN be re-sold. And we do take a waitlist for all our trips! For more details of

Call…203 877-5131 ext. 2119.