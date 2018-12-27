Six Foran High All-Staters feted by school

Foran High honored six athletes who earned All-State honors in the 2017-18 season.

Athletic Director Anthony Vitelli welcomed Maxwell Tavitian, Kalie Mendola, Jordan MacDonald, Ryan Luth, Brianna Laggis, Emma Longley and family members to center court at the Edna Fraser Gymnasium on Thursday, Dec. 30, at halftime of the Lions’ basketball game with Jonathan Law.

Tavitian was All-State in lacrosse as a junior for coach Brian Adkins. He was second-team All State as a sophomore, with 79 ground balls and three goals. Last season, Tavitian had 127 ground balls, with five goals and four assists. He was accompanied by mom Darleen, dad John, brother Zach and sister Grace. Tavitian will lead the Lions this spring.

Mendola, attending nursing school at the University of St. Joseph, batted .420 for the Lions’ softball team last spring. An outstanding outfielder, her on-base percentage was .580 and she accounted for 25 putouts. Joining her were mom Sue, dad Phil and brother Ryan.

MacDonald earned All-State girls swim honors for the third consecutive season as a junior for coach Kristin Skuches this fall. She was Class M state champion in the 100 butterfly and All-State in the butterfly and the 500 freestyle. MacDonald is a USA Swimming Futures and Speedo Sectional finalist. She was joined by mom Stacey and dad Steve.

Luth is the most successful wrestler in state history with 220 wins for coach Dave Esposito. He is a three-time All American and two-time New England champion. Luth won the State Open twice and Class M titles three times. He led Foran to two state titles. Escorting Luth were mom Mary Ellen, dad and Lions’ assistant coach Noel, and Esposito. Luth is now wrestling at Washington & Lee University in Virginia, where he has an 11-1 record.

Laggis earned All State in gymnastics. She was first on bars and floor exercise at the SCC championships. Laggis placed third all around at the State Open meet. She took third on floor and was fourth on beam at the Nationals. A National High School Gymnastics Association Scholarship winner, Laggis is majoring in nursing at Sacred Heart University. She was joined by mom Angel and dad John.

Longley is a three-time All-State diver while at Foran. The Class M, school and conference record holder in both 6 and 11 diving, Longley was undefeated in the SCC for three seasons. A three-time SCC Scholar Athlete and two-time state champion, Longley is majoring in exercise physiology at West Virginia University. She is a member of the Mountaineer swimming and diving team. Representing Langley at the ceremony were dad Alan and coach Skuches.