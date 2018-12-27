The Connecticut State Police was on duty this holiday week with increased patrols that began at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018 and continued until December 26, 2018 at 11:59 p.m. Troopers patrolled roads and highways across Connecticut focusing on drivers operating under the influence of alcoholic beverages and/or drugs as well as violations committed by aggressive drivers.
The following State Police statistics cover the time period starting at midnight on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018 through 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018:
- Speeding violations: 659
- Seatbelt violations: 14
- Other hazardous violations: 46 (to include unsafe lane change, following too closely, cell phone usage, texting, failure to signal, etc.)
- DUI arrests: 55
- Accidents investigated: 550; w/injury: 60; fatalities: 3; Calls for service: 8435
2017 State Police stats, midnight on Dec. 22, 2017, through Dec. 26, 2017 at 11:59 p.m.:
- Speeding: 465
- Seatbelt: 13
- Total violations: 1,104 (to include unsafe lane change, following too closely, cell phone, texting, speeding, etc.)
- DUI ARREST: 28
- Accidents: 521; Investigated: 302; With injury: 58; Fatal: 1; Motorist assists: 409; Total calls for service: 6,737