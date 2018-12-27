Milford Mirror

Holiday police stats: Crashes, DUIs, speeding all up

By Trumbull Times on December 27, 2018 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire ·

The Connecticut State Police was on duty this holiday week with increased patrols that began at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018 and continued until December 26, 2018 at 11:59 p.m. Troopers patrolled roads and highways across Connecticut focusing on drivers operating under the influence of alcoholic beverages and/or drugs as well as violations committed by aggressive drivers.

The following State Police statistics cover the time period starting at midnight on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018 through 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018:

  • Speeding violations: 659
  • Seatbelt violations: 14
  • Other hazardous violations: 46 (to include unsafe lane change, following too closely, cell phone usage, texting, failure to signal, etc.)
  • DUI arrests: 55
  • Accidents investigated: 550; w/injury: 60; fatalities: 3; Calls for service: 8435

2017 State Police stats, midnight on Dec. 22, 2017, through Dec. 26, 2017 at 11:59 p.m.:

  • Speeding: 465
  • Seatbelt: 13
  • Total violations: 1,104 (to include unsafe lane change, following too closely, cell phone, texting, speeding, etc.)
  • DUI ARREST: 28
  • Accidents: 521; Investigated: 302; With injury: 58; Fatal: 1; Motorist assists: 409; Total calls for service: 6,737
