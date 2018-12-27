The Connecticut State Police was on duty this holiday week with increased patrols that began at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018 and continued until December 26, 2018 at 11:59 p.m. Troopers patrolled roads and highways across Connecticut focusing on drivers operating under the influence of alcoholic beverages and/or drugs as well as violations committed by aggressive drivers.

The following State Police statistics cover the time period starting at midnight on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018 through 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018:

Speeding violations: 659

Seatbelt violations: 14

Other hazardous violations: 46 (to include unsafe lane change, following too closely, cell phone usage, texting, failure to signal, etc.)

DUI arrests: 55

Accidents investigated: 550; w/injury: 60; fatalities: 3; Calls for service: 8435

2017 State Police stats, midnight on Dec. 22, 2017, through Dec. 26, 2017 at 11:59 p.m.: