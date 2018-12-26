Mall closes early due to ‘disturbances and altercations’

The Connecticut Post Mall closed early Wednesday due to “several disturbances and altercations” according to a Milford Police Department Twitter post.

The mall closed at 7:30 p.m., and police assisted mall personnel in getting people to leave in an orderly manner.

A local Uber driver said he was called to the mall at 7:35 p.m. to pick up three teenagers, and saw more than 100 teenagers and at least half a dozen police cars outside the mall. The three teenagers he drove home to Woodbridge told him they saw fighting in the mall near Victoria Secret. One of them told the driver that during the mele she was accidentally elbowed in the head.

Police reported that traffic on the Boston Post Road and East Town Road were backed up due to traffic congestion exiting the mall.