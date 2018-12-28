Movie Menu: Sleepless in Seattle, Gigi, Mrs. Doubtfire and more

Looking for a film to enjoy this holiday weekend?

Take a look at some gems on broadcast and cable television stations.

Friday, Dec. 28

The Barkleys of Broadway (1949)

Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers remind us why they remain the premier dancing couple in movie musicals in this entertaining tale of entertainers who argue now and then.

6 p.m., TCM

Cast Away (2000)

Tom Hanks sharpens his acting chops in this one-man show about a FedEx guy who will do anything to deliver his package. And a plane crash. And a desert island.

8 p.m., AMC

Saturday, Dec. 29

Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan make us believe in the possibilities romance can bring in this timeless tale of love and patience. And the Empire State Building.

11 a.m., POP

A Beautiful Mind (2001)

Russell Crowe should have won an Oscar for his devastating portrayal of the brilliant John Nash who wrestles with his demons as he hopes for better tomorrows.

12:15 p.m., Flix

Open Range (2003)

Kevin Costner and Robert Duvall recreate the magic of the movie Western in this tale of greed, crime and romance on the high plains. Annette Bening costars.

7 p.m., Sundance

Beauty and the Beast (1992)

The Walt Disney studios create an animated classic for the ages with this loving story of a lady who simply wants an adventure.

7:10 p.m., Freeform

Sunday, Dec. 30

Love Me or Leave Me (1955)

Doris Day proves she can handle drama, as well as sing, in this heartfelt biography of performer Ruth Etting.

12 noon, TCM

Gigi (1958)

Leslie Caron radiates as a young girl daring to defy the romantic conventions of Paris in another era.

2:15 p.m., TCM

Doctor Zhivago (1965)

Julie Christie and Omar Sharif soar in this lavish and loving interpretation of the classic novel by Boris Pasternak.

4:30 p.m., TCM

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

Robin Williams breaks our hearts, and tickles our souls, as a father who will do anything to spend time with his children.

4:30 p.m., CMT