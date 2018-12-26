Trying Out: Auditions and calls for art

Call for art, the Milford Arts Council is accepting submissions for their next show. Submissions due Jan. 3. Show runs Jan. 17 through Feb. 10. Info: milfordarts.org.

Call for art, the Bruce Museum is accepting submissions for their Your Face Squared exhibit. Submissions should be a favorite scene or setting in any medium, including writing, drawing, painting, photography, and collage. Submissions accepted Jan. 2 through March 1. Info: brucemuseum.org.

Call for art, The Kershner Gallery is accepting submissions for their Community Show. The show will run Feb. 4 through March 3. Submissions due Jan. 11. Info: fairfieldpubliclibrary.org/our-community/bruce-s-kershner-gallery/

Call for art, the Easton Arts Council is accepting submissions for their Winter Celebration of the Arts. Submissions are due Jan. 12. Works will be displayed in the Easton Library Community Room, 691 Morehouse Rd., Easton Jan. 19 through Feb. 23. Info: eastonartscouncil.org.

Call for art, the Westport Arts Center is accepting submissions for their show Tête-à-Tête: Reinventing the Conversation Bench exhibit. Submissions due Jan. 25. Info: westportartscenter.org.

Play submissions, TheatreWorks is accepting entries for their First Annual 10 Minute Play Festival. Submissions due Feb. 14. Info: theatreworks.us/playfestival-event.php

The Call for Makers, the Maker Faire Westport is accepting makers for their 2019 fair, set to run April 27. Part science fair, part county fair, and part something entirely new, Maker Faire Westport is an all-ages gathering of tech enthusiasts, crafters, educators, tinkerers, hobbyists, engineers, science clubs, authors, artists, students and commercial exhibitors. Info: westport.makerfaire.com/callfor-makers/.

Call for art, the Kershner Gallery in the Fairfield Library is seeking artists to exhibit their work in 2018 and beyond for a three person show. For more information visit fairfieldpubliclibrary.org.

Call for art, Trumbull Arts Commission is seeking artists and photographers to display their works at the Trumbull Town Gallery for a period of six weeks. For more information, contact Emily Areson at 203-452-5065 or email [email protected]

Call for public art, for 2017 Art On The Stepney Green, sculptors and artists; exhibitions over a 3-month period; send digital portfolio and contact info. to Lee Hossler, [email protected] or call 203-261-5702.