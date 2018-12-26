Christmas Eve burglar blames argument with wife

A Milford man allegedly caught burglarizing local businesses Dec. 24 blamed an argument with his wife for his actions, telling police he does stupid things when he argues with her.

On Dec. 24 at about 11:55 p.m. Milford police responded to a burglar alarm at a Bridgeport Avenue business. The business owner contacted Milford police as well, and indicated he could see a man via surveillance cameras wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans in the parking lot of the business.

Officers arrived and found a man matching the description trying to hide on the property, according to a police report. The man was placed in handcuffs while police investigated.

A preliminary investigation showed three other businesses in the area had either been broken into or break-in had been attempted.

Officers then spoke with the suspect, Isaias Mendoza-Perez, 39, of 1020 Bridgeport Ave., Milford, about the incident. Mendoza-Perez told officers that he had an argument with his wife and “does stupid things when he fights with her,” according to a police report.

Mendoza-Perez is charged with burglary, attempted burglary, larceny, and criminal mischief. He was held on a $100,000 bond to appear in Milford Court on Dec. 26.