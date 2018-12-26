Milford Mirror

Bill of Fairs: Books and golf

*Family Winter Fun Day, Dec. 27, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Tickets $20 members, $25 non-members. Register online. Info: ctaudubon.org/2018/11/school-vacation-winter-fun-day.

Senior Adult New Year’s Celebration, Dec. 28, 11 a.m., Stamford Jewish Community Center, 1035 Newfield Ave., Stamford. Tickets $6 member, $9 non-member. Info: stamfordjcc.org.

Wilton Library Holiday Book Sale, through Jan. 2, Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

Wilton Library Mini Golf Tourney for Adults, Jan. 25, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Tickets $75-$300. Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

Mini Golf Family Day in the Stacks at Wilton Library, Jan. 26, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Tickets $5. Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

FARMERS’ MARKETS

The Hickories Farm Stand, 136 Lounsbury Rd., Ridgefield, May-October, 11-6, Mon.-Sun.; November-May, 11-5, Fri.-Sun.; stand works on honor system; thehickories.org

Stratford Farmers’ Market, Mon., 2-6 p.m., Paradise Green, Stratford; townofstratford.com/FarmersMarket.

Gossett Brothers’ Farmers’ Market, Sat., 9-1 year-round (indoors for winter), 7 vendors; 1202 Rte. 35, South Salem, N.Y.; gossettbrothersnursery.com/farmers-market

New Canaan Farmers’ Market, Sat., 10-2, Old Center School municipal parking lot, corner of South Ave.-Maple St.-Main St., April 22-Dec. 16; newcanaanfarmersmarket.net.

