Milford Mirror

This Weekend: Concerts and comedy

By Arts & Leisure on December 27, 2018 in This Weekend & Coming Up ·

New Year’s Celebration

The Senior Adult New Year’s Celebration is on Dec. 28 at 11 a.m. at the Stamford Jewish Community Center, 1035 Newfield Avenue, Stamford. Tickets are $6 for members and $9 for non-members. For more information, visit stamfordjcc.org.

The Machine

The Machine will perform on Dec. 28 at 7 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $38. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Finesse Mitchell

Finesse Mitchell will perform  Dec. 28-29 at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. at the Bridgeport Stress Factory, 167 State Street, Bridgeport. Tickets are $20-$40. For more information, call 203-576-4242.

Gingerbread Cakes

Colonial Cookery: Gingerbread cakes workshop is on Dec. 29 at 11 a.m. at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road, Wilton. A museum educator will show children how to make gingerbread cake. Register in advance. Tickets are $10 for members and $15 for non-members. For more information, visit wiltonhistorical.org.

Stephen Kellogg

Stephen Kellogg will perform on Dec. 29 at 7 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $33. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Motet

The Motet will perform on Dec. 29 at 8 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Sophistafunk will also be performing. Tickets are $27. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Bob DiBuono

Bob DiBuono will perform on Dec. 29 at 8 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $19. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.

Frozen Sing-Along

Disney’s Frozen Sing-Along is on Dec. 30 at 3 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $10. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.

Popa Chubby

Popa Chubby will perform on Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $32. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Facebook Comments

Previous Post Mall closes early due to 'disturbances and altercations' Next Post Library, tennis courts, ballfields designated as Fowler Park
About author
Arts & Leisure

Arts & Leisure


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Submit your comment

Please enter your name

 Your name is required

Please enter a valid email address

 An email address is required

Please enter your message

Milford Mirror

© Copyright 2018 Hearst Media Services Connecticut, LLC

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress