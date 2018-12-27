This Weekend: Concerts and comedy

New Year’s Celebration

The Senior Adult New Year’s Celebration is on Dec. 28 at 11 a.m. at the Stamford Jewish Community Center, 1035 Newfield Avenue, Stamford. Tickets are $6 for members and $9 for non-members. For more information, visit stamfordjcc.org.

The Machine

The Machine will perform on Dec. 28 at 7 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $38. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Finesse Mitchell

Finesse Mitchell will perform Dec. 28-29 at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. at the Bridgeport Stress Factory, 167 State Street, Bridgeport. Tickets are $20-$40. For more information, call 203-576-4242.

Gingerbread Cakes

Colonial Cookery: Gingerbread cakes workshop is on Dec. 29 at 11 a.m. at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road, Wilton. A museum educator will show children how to make gingerbread cake. Register in advance. Tickets are $10 for members and $15 for non-members. For more information, visit wiltonhistorical.org.

Stephen Kellogg

Stephen Kellogg will perform on Dec. 29 at 7 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $33. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Motet

The Motet will perform on Dec. 29 at 8 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Sophistafunk will also be performing. Tickets are $27. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Bob DiBuono

Bob DiBuono will perform on Dec. 29 at 8 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $19. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.

Frozen Sing-Along

Disney’s Frozen Sing-Along is on Dec. 30 at 3 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $10. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.

Popa Chubby

Popa Chubby will perform on Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $32. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.